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Pima County is looking for a new tenant for Old Tucson.

American Heritage Railways let the county know it will not pursue a 10-year extension on the lease, the county said in a news release.

American Heritage Railways, which works with the county under the subsidiary corporation Old Tucson Entertainment LLC, became operator of Old Tucson Studios in 2022 after its closure in 2020.

The initial operation agreement was five years with two possible decade extensions followed by a 25-year extension. The current terms end in April .

“We’ve met with them and are working to see how we can move forward,” Diane Frisch, Pima County Attractions & Tourism director said in the news release.

County officials have met with representatives of American Heritage Railways to discuss the future of Old Tucson, according to the news release.

Old Tucson will remain open, and all tours and other planned events will continue as normal. Halloween and other traditional holiday events such as Nightfall and Yuletide will still take place this year.

“Both Pima County and American Heritage Railways share a deep and genuine appreciation for Old Tucson, and we remain committed to working collaboratively to determine the best path for its continued success,” County Administrator Jan Lesher said in a memo to Supervisors.