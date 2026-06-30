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Tucson is celebrating America's 250th Independence Day with fireworks and fun.

Here’s a list of where to see fireworks this weekend:

City of Tucson

The city will be hosting its annual "A" Mountain fireworks celebration.

When: Saturday, July 4. Parking lot opens at 7 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Tucson Convention Center’s west side parking lot, 260 S. Church Ave.

Casino Del Sol

Casino Del Sol will celebrate its 32nd anniversary with a free fireworks display a day before Independence Day.

When: 8:15 p.m. Friday, July 3.

Where: Casino Del Sol, 5655 W. Valencia Road.

Marana

Head up to Marana to celebrate with a splash pad, field games, musical instrument "petting zoo", vendors and more at Marana's annual Star Spangled Spectacular.

When: Saturday, July 4. Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks start at 9 p.m.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell District Park, 7548 N Silverbell Road.

Kino Sports Center

Tucson can enjoy a night of baseball, fireworks and other activities at Kino Sports Complex. The annual Diamonds in the Sky event will feature a baseball game between the Sun Belt College League All-Star Team vs. Old Pueblo Tribes.