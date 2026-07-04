Prefer us on Google Learn More

This year's Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at "A" Mountain will be the city of Tucson's last with fireworks before it is replaced next year with a drone light show, the city announced Wednesday.

The mayor and City Council advised the city to make the switch to drones, wanting a show that is safer, said city spokesman Andrew Squire.

"The fireworks always put our area at risk, we always have fire hazards, and we have public safety personnel all over that mountain every year, trying to make sure that no fires start or any spot fires are put out,” Squire said.

The Fourth of July show sparked a brush fire in 2017, for instance, on "A" Mountain, also known as Sentinel Peak.

The Tucson Fire Department and Tucson Water work with the city to prepare the mountain and the surrounding area for the show, and remain on site to minimize any fire risk during and after the show.

Drone shows are also a way to avoid the negative impacts that fireworks have on pets and people sensitive to loud noise and lights, Squire said.

“Fireworks also create a lot of problems for folks who suffer from PTSD, and for animals. We see so many animals show up at the shelter at Pima Animal Care Center after every Fourth of July,” he said.

The city plans to host a drone show that is still visible to a large audience. However, the event could move away from “A” Mountain due to a lack of space and possible signal interference, Squire said.

Photos: The 28th Annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration at “A” Mountain