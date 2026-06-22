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SlaughterHouse has announced the reopening of Tucson's haunted attraction for one more Halloween season before it closes for good.

This will be the third planned final season for SlaughterHouse after it initially announced its closure in 2024.

The property at 1102 W. Grant Road has been on the market for the last three years. However, due to unexpected delays, it is opening the attraction for one more year, according to a June 11 news release.

“While this return is not one we expected, we're grateful for one last opportunity to scare Tucson and celebrate with the fans, staff, actors, and community who helped make The SlaughterHouse what it is," the statement said.

The property is still being sold, said Sierra Martin, general manager of SlaughterHouse Tucson.

Although the extra years have been unexpected, Martin said SlaughterHouse is excited for the opportunity to scare people one last time.

“We kind of think it's a little funny that so many people are really upset that we keep announcing this, but we have so many more people that are excited that they're going to get one more chance,” Martin said.

SlaughterHouse is expecting to hire more scare actors like it did last year and improve some of the attractions to make the experience as frightening as possible.

“We want to do a similar thing again with making sure it's jam packed with actors and even bringing on a few more than we had last year, so that everyone's really getting as many scares as we can get in per square foot, essentially,” Martin said.