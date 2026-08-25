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A man lying on the Interstate 10 frontage road at Craycroft was stuck and killed Saturday night, Tucson police say.

The 51-year-old man, whose name had not been released pending notification of family, was known to live in an encampment near the area, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

He was struck at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the westbound I-10 frontage road at South Craycroft Road, and was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Police said they found illegal narcotics in his possession.

The 26-year-old man driving the black 2022 Toyota Avalon that struck him was not impaired, police said.