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A slain Tucson police recruit was fighting armed intruders at the home he shared with his fiancée and their child when he was shot and killed, court records say.

The incident began about 6 a.m. Aug. 19 when the unnamed fiancée of Carlos Ramirez, 23, told investigators she heard banging outside the bedroom door of the couple's home near West Valencia Road and South Camino Verde, according to an interim complaint filed in Pima County Justice Court.

She told investigators Ramirez entered the bedroom and told her two masked men were inside the house and yelled for her to get a gun from their safe, the complaint says. While Ramirez was fighting with the men, whom his fiancée described as wearing dark clothing and balaclava-style face coverings, gunshots rang out.

Ramirez, who had been shot in the chest, was dead when deputies arrived, the complaint continues. A former county corrections officer, Ramirez was days away from completing the academy to join the Tucson Police Department.

His fiancée, a 23-year-old Pima County corrections officer, had been shot in the left shoulder when she met deputies at the front door.

The complaint also says footage shows the SUV linked to the shooting was parked near the couple's home hours before the incident occurred, between 3:50 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. Surveillance footage also showed the alleged getaway car, a gray Acura MDX, leaving southbound after the shooting, the complaint says.