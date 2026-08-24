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A 32-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday in the parking lot of an apartment complex on Tucson's south side, Tucson police say.

Juan Amarillas Espinoza was shot about 12:15 a.m. in the parking lot of the complex in the 1400 block of West Irvington Road, between South Mission Road and Interstate 19, Tucson police said in a news release.

No details about what led up to the shooting have been released.

Police continue to search for a suspect.

Anyone with information contact the Tucson Police Department or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.