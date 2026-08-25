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A man wanted in connection with the killing of a Tucson police recruit was taken into custody Monday night after a three-hour standoff at an apartment complex on the city's east side.

Alex James Barnett surrendered peacefully after the Pima Regional SWAT team surrounded an apartment at a complex on East Broadway and South Camino Seco earlier Monday evening and negotiated with him, Kevin Adger, a spokesman for the Pima County Sheriff's Department, said late Monday.

He had his initial video court appearance Tuesday morning and faces charges of first degree murder, armed robbery and aggravated assault.

There were no injuries.

"My brother's safe, I'm just glad to know that," said Shane Barnett, who was at the SWAT scene along with other family members. Shane Barnett said he recently was released from prison and that he had not talked to his brother in seven years. Earlier that night, he said their father was asked by police at the scene to help them convince Alex Barnett to surrender.

Alex Barnett, 33, was the first of three men police linked to the killing last week of Carlos Ramirez, who was days away from graduating from the academy to join the Tucson Police Department.

Ramirez, 23, a former Pima County corrections officer, was shot and killed about 6 a.m. Aug. 19 in an apparent home invasion at the southwest Tucson home he shared with his pregnant fiancée and their child.