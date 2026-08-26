Vasquez also acknowledged drawing his department-issued handgun and pointing it at the driver, documents said. He warned the man that he would be shot if he did not get out.

Vasquez told the man he would shoot him in three seconds and began counting down, investigators said. Felix then told Vasquez he should shoot the driver if he got out of the car or "did anything stupid," according to court documents.

Driver fled, passenger was released on side of the road

The driver briefly got out of the Charger before getting back inside and driving away, according to documents. The woman remained with Vasquez and Felix after the driver fled.

The officers then removed her from the rear of the police Tahoe, took off her handcuffs and released her, documents said. Vasquez told detectives they left her alone on the side of the road.

The woman told investigators the officers warned that the driver was probably going to get shot and said they knew where she lived before leaving the area, according to documents. Vasquez acknowledged telling her that they knew where she lived, according to his statement to detectives.

Taser data and injuries support couple's account

Investigators later seized Felix's department-issued Axon Taser 7 and examined data stored on the device. The forensic download recorded six safety-switch activations and 29 drive-stun electrical discharges during the encounter, police said.