Bighorn Fire aftermath: Experts warn of higher flood risk near burned areas

As a research scientist with the Arizona Geological Survey, Ann Youberg pays close attention to both wildfires and what could come next.

That afterward part recently prompted Youberg to ask a friend living near Finger Rock Canyon if she has flood insurance.

It’s something all property owners near the Bighorn Fire‘s burn areas should check into, according to both Youberg and Eric Shepp, deputy director and floodplain administrator with the Pima County Regional Flood Control District.

Here’s why: Wildfires often damage the landscape in ways that greatly increase the risk for debris flows, which is when rainwater mixes with dirt, rocks, cactus — and even boulders and trees.

“The increased flooding is partly due to loss of vegetation in the burn area, and change in the behavior of the soil to resist infiltration,” Shepp said. “These two cause more water to run off during a rainstorm, which creates faster flows with more volume.”

The Bighorn Fire, which was started by lightning on June 5, had grown to 14,675 acres as of Monday and is now about 22% contained.

The wildfire burned through the rocky, steep Pusch Ridge area before moving into Pima Canyon, Finger Rock Canyon and Pontatoc Canyon on the front range, which forced evacuations of homes near the Coronado National Forest boundary.