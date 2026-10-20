Prefer us on Google Learn More

The U.S. Department of Agriculture plans to resume cattle imports from Mexico at two additional U.S. ports of entry, after halting shipments last year in an attempt to keep out the flesh-eating parasite New World screwworm, the agency said Tuesday.

The USDA plans to restart imports in Columbus, New Mexico, on Oct. 26 and, if conditions for safe trade are in place, in Nogales, Arizona, on Nov. 30, according to a post on X.

The block on imports of Mexican cattle helped push U.S. ground beef prices to record highs this year, contributing to rising concerns about food affordability ahead of midterm elections in November.

USDA resumed livestock trade in Douglas, Arizona, in August and at a large port in Santa Teresa, New Mexico, in September.

Horse imports are expected to resume in Santa Teresa on Oct. 26, the USDA said on X.

The agency said it has confirmed 56 U.S. screwworm cases since June, and 5 are active.