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A dog in Southern Arizona was infected with a flesh-eating parasite that has been popping up in states along the U.S.-Mexico border, the Arizona Department of Agriculture confirmed Oct. 28.

It is the first case of New World screwworm in Arizona since the 1960s.

The New World screwworm is a parasitic fly that lays its eggs on the open wounds of warm-blooded animals, where the maggots then burrow and feed on live tissue. The parasite has been historically devastating for the cattle industry and was eradicated from North America decades ago.

Arizona's first case comes after recent outbreaks in New Mexico and Texas. Dr. Ryan Wolker, the state veterinarian with the Department of Agriculture, said that over the last two years, the fly traveled north through South America, Central America and Mexico before landing in the U.S.

Earlier this summer, Arizona halted cattle imports after larvae of screwworm were found in a calf in south Texas, but imports resumed two months later.

Wolker said Arizona's case is not particularly dangerous since the infection is not contagious. A New World screwworm fly has to lay eggs in an open wound in order to infect a warm-blooded animal.

"This is a pest, which is a good thing. It's treatable if caught early in domestic animals," he said. "The survivability is excellent."

He said in most cases, "you treat the wound and get rid of all the maggots and then work on healing the wound."

The dog was from a ranch in Cochise County, Wolker said. An infected wound was found on the animal on Oct. 27, and a lab at Iowa State University confirmed it on Oct. 28.