A new extended stay hotel has opened its doors on Tucson's south side.

The 126-room property has 76 fully-furnished units and 50 ready-to-furnish spaces that range in size from studios to two-bedrooms, a news release said.

All of the rooms have a fully-equipped kitchen with full-size appliances including a refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and range, along with a pantry and kitchen island. They also have full-size washers and dryers.

WaterWalk Tucson has work stations and a printer available for guest use, as well as oversized wall-mounted board games in the common area. There's a fitness center on site and a patio with lounge furniture, lawn games and a grilling area.

The hotel, at 880 E. Tucson Marketplace Blvd., is situated right off of Interstate 10 and Park Avenue, and across the street from the popular The Bridges, which is anchored by Costco and Walmart and has offices, restaurants and entertainment venues.

"Tucson hosts thriving aerospace and defense companies, government and military sectors, and health care institutions, making it an attractive destination for travelers of all types — from business to leisure,” said Mimi Oliver, CEO of WaterWalk.