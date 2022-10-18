 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tucson's new one-stop permitting system goes live Oct. 31

A construction worker works on a new home in the Gladden Farms subdivision in Marana.

 Rebecca Sasnett, Arizona Daily Star

The city of Tucson's new online permitting system will go live starting Oct. 31, allowing applicants to request and manage permits from five city departments through a single portal.

But the current city permitting system will be unavailable for use from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 during the changeover, the city says.

Tucson’s new Tucson Development Center Online replaces the current system, which has been in use since 1999, and offers users one site for permits issued by five city departments: Planning and Development Services; Tucson Fire; Tucson Water; Transportation and Mobility; and Code Enforcement.

TDC Online features a self-service portal that provides customers with an entirely online process.

Assistant City Manager Timothy Thomure, who has led an effort to relieve city building-permit backlogs, said the new system is the first to integrate business processes for the five city departments.

The new system will eliminate manual processes, increase interdepartmental collaboration, and provide in-depth reporting capabilities, said Thomure, who also serves as interim director of Planning and Development Services.

Customers who create accounts on TDC Online will be able to submit applications, schedule inspections, make real-time payments and use a personal dashboard to track applications from submittal to issuance.

Registered customers will get email status notifications and will be able to create templates for frequently used applications.

Only emergency permit applications and payments will be accepted from Oct. 21 through Oct. 30 as the city transitions to TDC Online, which will go live at 7 a.m. on Oct. 31.

Customers will still be able to schedule inspections via the current telephonic scheduling line, at 520-791-3111, from Oct. 21 through Oct. 28, when that system will be retired at 3:30 p.m.

For more information on the new system, visit tucsonaz.gov/pdsd , or email tdc-online@tucsonaz.gov with any questions.

Contact senior reporter David Wichner at dwichner@tucson.com or 520-573-4181. On Twitter: @dwichner. On Facebook: Facebook.com/DailyStarBiz

