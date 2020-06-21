Coronavirus in Tucson: Man dies from COVID-19 after outbreak at UPS facility, union says

A veteran employee of a Tucson UPS distribution facility died of COVID-19 at Banner-University Medical Center on Tuesday, a Teamsters official confirmed.

Dan Amaro, 53, was one of more than 40 employees who recently tested positive for the coronavirus during an outbreak at the United Parcel Service facility at 899 E. Silverlake Road, near South Park Avenue.

Union officials said in addition to Amaro, two other workers were in intensive care units but they are recovering.

Other workers quarantined at home and those who went into the hospital are out and recovered.

Kim Krebs, a UPS spokeswoman, released the following statement: “UPS is saddened by the loss of our employee, and we extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends. We are making support services available to our employees in this difficult time.”

Amaro, known as “Dan The UPS Man”, began working for the company in 1985 and climbed the ranks in supervisory roles.

Before he became ill, he was a truck driver dispatcher, said Maritza Ramos, a UPS manager and family friend.

Carlos Toledo, of Teamsters Local 104 who is the UPS agent, said the outbreak has “definitely flattened” at the facility where employees work in tight spaces.

However, Toledo said, only 85 people have been tested out of 700 employees at the site.

“The company has done a better job cleaning and providing personal protection equipment. And they are finally getting strict about enforcing the mask policy,” said Toledo.

He said employees now are also undergoing temperature checks — a safety measure Toledo called for nearly two months ago.