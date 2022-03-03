 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man dies in motorcycle crash on Tucson's north side
alert

Tucson Police, code lights
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A man died after he collided with a truck while riding his motorcycle on Tucson’s north side Monday evening.

On Feb. 28, a woman in her 20s was driving a white 2021 Chevrolet Silverado and attempting to turn left from northbound Flowing Wells Road into a private drive when a motorcyclist, a man in his 30s, struck the truck, Tucson Police said. The man was riding a white 2013 Kawasaki EX300 motorcycle and was wearing a helmet.

Tucson fire responded to the 3900 block of North Flowing Wells Road, near Roger Road, and took the motorcyclist to Banner-University Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival, police said.

According to witness statements, the motorcyclist was splitting lanes and was speeding prior to the incident, police said. The motorcyclist also had a suspended driver’s license and did not have the appropriate motorcycle endorsement.

The driver of the truck was not impaired at the time of the crash, police said.

The name of the motorcyclist is being withheld as police work to notify his family. 

The investigation is ongoing.

