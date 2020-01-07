You are the owner of this article.
Man sentenced to life for fatally beating, stabbing man
A man was sentenced to life for fatally beating and stabbing a Tucson man in 2012, court documents show.

A jury found Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez, 37, guilty of first-degree murder in November 2019, nearly seven years after Roberto Castro-Coronado was killed in his home on the city's south side.

In November 2012, police found Castro-Coronado's body in his living room.

Detectives found Aleman-Rodriguez's DNA on several items in Castro Coronado's home, including a bleach bottle and the blood on a knife handle. 

Aleman-Rodriguez was arrested in December 2018 in connection with Castro-Coronado’s death and was booked into the Pinal County jail.

He told detectives he was a backpacker who walked through the desert from Mexico to southern Arizona to deliver marijuana. He said he had delivered marijuana to Castro-Coronado.

Aleman Rodriguez was sentenced on January 3 to a natural life sentence. 

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com.

Stephanie is a Tucson native and graduated from the University of Arizona in 2014. She worked for newspapers in Rapid City, South Dakota; Manhattan, Kansas; and Lake Havasu City before moving back to Tucson.

