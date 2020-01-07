Man sentenced to life for fatally beating, stabbing man

A man was sentenced to life for fatally beating and stabbing a Tucson man in 2012, court documents show.

A jury found Jose Javier Aleman-Rodriguez, 37, guilty of first-degree murder in November 2019, nearly seven years after Roberto Castro-Coronado was killed in his home on the city's south side.

In November 2012, police found Castro-Coronado's body in his living room.

Detectives found Aleman-Rodriguez's DNA on several items in Castro Coronado's home, including a bleach bottle and the blood on a knife handle.

Aleman-Rodriguez was arrested in December 2018 in connection with Castro-Coronado’s death and was booked into the Pinal County jail.

He told detectives he was a backpacker who walked through the desert from Mexico to southern Arizona to deliver marijuana. He said he had delivered marijuana to Castro-Coronado.

Aleman Rodriguez was sentenced on January 3 to a natural life sentence.

Contact reporter Stephanie Casanova at scasanova@tucson.com. On Twitter: @CasanovaReports

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.