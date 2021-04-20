 Skip to main content
Tucson police: Boy, 16, fatally shot when gun handled by friend discharges
Carlos Chavarria Gonzalez was pronounced dead at a south-side residence

  • Updated
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

A 16-year-old boy was killed when a gun his friend was handling discharged, striking the youth on Monday morning, Tucson police said. A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Carlos Chavarria Gonzalez was pronounced dead at a residence in the 4400 block of South Fourth Avenue after the shooting, police said.

Detectives determined that Gonzalez and two friends were outside the residence. One of his friends began "manipulating" a handgun and it fired. The shooting was reported just before 11:30 a.m.

After conducting interviews and collecting evidence, detectives arrested Nathan Mendoza Rogers, 15, on suspicion of one count of negligent homicide. Rogers had to be taken to the hospital after the shooting for medical treatment unrelated to the shooting, police said.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information can call 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.

