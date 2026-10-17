She said one of the men, who she said sexually assaulted her, woke her up at about 6 a.m. when she still only had her top on and he was “fully naked.” She said to him, “we have to go,” and they walked to her sorority house together, the document said.

She remembered feeling something on her throat, which she “later discovered was a bruise” that caused her difficulty in swallowing. The document said the man told her “that was him.”

The woman reported the incident to UAPD later the same morning and was taken to Banner University Medical Center to complete a sexual assault forensic exam. While there, a nurse documented “bloody discharge.”

The man who talked to the woman in the one-party consent call two days later said they “killed a handle of tequila” and had been dancing, drinking and wrestling together. He also said on that call that people had videoed them wrestling and one other fraternity member had videoed them in the bathroom kissing, the search warrant said. He said these videos had been shared with him on Snapchat, and he shared them with her when she asked him to.

National scrutiny around Cornell

The alleged incident comes amid heightened national scrutiny of fraternities as headlines focus on a Cornell University student's allegations she was gang raped at a fraternity house at the New York school in 2024.

Last month, Cornell’s “Jane Doe” filed a civil lawsuit saying she was sexually assaulted by seven men at a fraternity house while she was drugged, severely intoxicated and unable to consent.