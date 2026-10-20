Prefer us on Google Learn More

Several teens have been arrested in connection with a recent break-in at a Tucson gun store, authorities say.

The burglary occurred about 6 a.m. Oct. 8, at SNG Tactical, at 3441 S. Palo Verde Road, north of East Ajo Way, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

In it, several firearms were stolen after a vehicle was used to smash through the store's entrance, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The smash-and-grab was the second gun store burglary that week in which similar tactics were used. Investigators have not said if they are connected.

The release said the arrests come as the department works with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Tucson Police Department. "This collaborative effort has resulted in multiple arrests of juveniles aged 14-17, as well as the recovery of several stolen firearms," the department said in Tuesday's news release.

No details about the minors who were arrested in the case was provided.