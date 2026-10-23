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Two crash-and-grab burglaries at Tucson gun shops earlier this month are linked, according to court documents obtained by the Arizona Daily Star.

Authorities have not publicly linked the two cases in which vehicles were used to smash through gun store entries before burglars swept through and grabbed guns, but documents filed at Pima County Superior Court say investigators think the same group of teens is involved in both.

In the early morning of Oct. 5, a Hyundai Tucson rammed the front window of Elite Guns and Ammo, 150 S. Camino Seco, according to a search warrant filed with Pima County Superior Court.

After breaking through the glass, multiple people entered the store and began stealing firearms, the court document says.

The group then fled in another vehicle, leaving the stolen Hyundai behind.

Aaron Herman, the owner of the east-side gun shop, called 911 after his security cameras notified him of intruders, prompting a large police call-out, the Star previously reported. But by the time police showed up, the thieves were gone.

About 5 a.m. three days later, Oct. 8, a Kia Sportage was used to ram the front of SNG Tactical, 3441 S. Palo Verde Road, north of East Ajo Way, the court document says.

Multiple people entered the store and stole firearms before fleeing in the Kia, it continues.

About 40 firearms were stolen between the two burglaries, a separate court filing in the case says.