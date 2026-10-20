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A Pima County Superior Court judge set the trial date for a Tucson man accused of injuring nine people in a downtown shooting, who were initially listed in critical condition.

The trial for David French, 21, is scheduled to begin May 3 and is estimated to last 10 days, according to court documents.

French was indicted on 29 felony charges, including attempted second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with serious physical injury, among others, court records showed.

In the early morning of July 19, Tucson police officers were patrolling the downtown area near Congress Street and Sixth Avenue when they heard gunshots and found multiple people with "gunshot trauma," a Pima Regional Critical Incident Team news release said at the time.

A Tucson officer spotted French running near Congress Street with a weapon, and he was shot by the officer after he did not comply with his commands, the release said.

Investigators think people who knew one another became involved in a confrontation that escalated into a shooting, according to a Tucson police spokesperson.

French pleaded not guilty to the charges Aug. 7, court records show.

The 21-year-old was also previously convicted of aggravated assault for an incident in October 2024 that involved shooting at someone at a car wash. He received four years of adult probation in lieu of prison time, during which he was not to possess any firearms.

Judge Alan Goodwin set a hearing on March 29 on the petition to revoke probation for the 2024 case.