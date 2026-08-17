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A 34-year-old man has been arrested in the death of his 5-month-old son, authorities say.

The case started June 16, when deputies went to a call about a possible drowning in the 6400 block of South Camino De La Tierra, near West Valencia Road, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

Deputies found the infant unresponsive and without a pulse. He was later declared dead at a hospital.

A homicide investigation was launched after hospital personnel reported additional trauma to the child deemed inconsistent with an accidental drowning, the release said.

Derrick J. Gonzales was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and sexual abuse of a minor, the release said.

The Pima County Office of the Medical Examiner continues investigating the cause and manner of the infant's death.