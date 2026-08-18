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A 57-year-old man was killed Monday evening when the sedan he was riding was struck in a midtown intersection by a pickup truck, Tucson police say.

About 6 p.m., Michael Thomas Still was a passenger in a Mazda sedan going south on North Rosemont Boulevard through East Grant Road when it collided with a Nissan Frontier headed east on Grant, police said in a news release.

He and the driver of the Mazda were taken to the hospital, where Still died. A passenger in the Nissan also was taken to the hospital while its driver stayed at the crash scene, the release said.

Investigators said neither driver was impaired, but that it appears one of the them ran the red light. Investigators are working to determine the condition of the traffic control signals at the time of the crash, the release said.

The investigation continues.