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The man accused in the shooting of nine people in downtown Tucson last month was ordered held without bond Friday during his first appearance in Pima County Superior Court.

David Leroy French, 21, was read his rights by Judge T. Clayton Kamm and told that he would be held without bond until at least his next court hearing. He was in court for a probation revocation hearing in a prior aggravated assault case and an arraignment on 29 criminal charges related to the July shooting.

About a dozen family members and supporters of French sat together on one side of the courtroom. Two victims in the shooting sat on the other side.

David Hurn was struck with shrapnel during the shooting about 2 a.m. July 19 along East Congress Street. After the hearing, Hurn told the Star he was nervous for the initial appearance but wanted to “see how it worked.”

“I feel like it’s a little more closure too, just to be here,” he said.

Hurn, a 21-year-old microbiology transfer at the University of Arizona, was walking downtown that early morning with a group of friends when he says he heard “a lot of gunshots” and dropped his slice from Empire Pizza.

“I thought it was a car or something until my friends pulled me, and I felt my back hurt,” he said. “I felt the pain, but I didn’t think I actually got shot.”

He said his friends saw the shrapnel wound on his back and took him to police officers.