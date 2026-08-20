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An SUV seen fleeing the deadly shooting Wednesday morning of a Tucson police recruit has been found on the city's southeast side.

Investigators had been looking for the vehicle since shortly after the fatal shooting of Carlos Ramirez, a former corrections officer for Pima County who was days away from completing the academy to join the Tucson Police Department.

Ramirez, 23, was shot and killed about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the home he shared with his fiancee, a 23-year-old Pima County corrections officer, who was shot and wounded. The couple shared a home in a Star Valley area neighborhood on Tucson's far southwest side, and their child was in the home at the time of the shooting.

The alleged getaway car, a gray Acura MDX SUV captured on surveillance cameras, was found Thursday in a parking lot near South Palo Verde Road and East 33rd Street, south of East 29th Street, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said Thursday in a news release.

Investigators continue to search for two gunmen.

No possible motive in the shooting has been provided.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.