The man arrested in the shooting of nine people in downtown Tucson last month has been indicted on a total of 29 criminal counts, records show.

David Leroy French, 21, is facing two new counts of attempt to commit second-degree murder in the shooting in which nine people were wounded about 2 a.m. July 19 along East Congress Street. French also was indicted on charges of eight counts of aggravated assault, seven counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, 10 counts of endangerment, one count of discharging a firearm within city limits and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon.