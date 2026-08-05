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Investigators are seeking tips in the 1982 killing of a 19-year-old Tucson woman.

Jeanne Overstreet disappeared in September 1982 while reportedly hitchhiking to the area of North Stone Avenue and West University Boulevard to meet someone for lunch, Tucson police said in a news release.

She never arrived.

In 2012, the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office linked skeletal remains that had been discovered in a remote desert area of Pinal County in November 1983 to Overstreet.

Anyone with information is urged to contact 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.