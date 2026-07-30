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The Tucson police officer who shot and wounded a gunman during a mass shooting this month downtown has been identified.

Officer Tanner Wolverton was one of the patrol officers who ran toward gunfire about 2 a.m. July 19 downtown in the 100 block of East Congress Street.

As officers tended to several wounded people, Wolverton came across the gunman who was running nearby, the Pima Regional Incident Team said in a news release.

After the gunman refused orders to drop his gun, Wolverton fired his department-issued weapon. The gunman was struck and officers immediately started first aid.

The alleged gunman, David Leroy French, 21, was then taken to the hospital.

Neither Wolverton, who has been with TPD for 7 years, nor any other officers was wounded. Nine people were wounded in the initial shooting which occurred during a confrontation near Congress Street and North Sixth Avenue. No injuries were fatal.

French faces nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, nine counts of aggravated assault causing serious injury and one count of discharging a firearm at a structure, the release said.

French is still hospitalized, the release said.

The PRCIT is the multi-agency group that investigates local officer-involved shootings.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is leading PRCIT's criminal investigation. Tucson police is conducting a simultaneous administrative review.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900 or 88-CRIME, the anonymous tip line.