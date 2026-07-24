Miguel Pineda with The Neighborhood Bar Downtown said such training sessions provide really good tools for businesses like theirs because they deal with a lot of people every week.

“I mean, just to defend ourselves or kind of give you an idea of what you can do in cases like that,” Pineda told the Star.

He said he was downtown last weekend when the shooting happened, but The Neighborhood Bar had already closed for business. He said he and other employees stayed indoors to be safe for 20-30 minutes after the shooting and then went home.

In the part of the session about dealing with an active shooter situation, officers said to secure exits such as doors and windows by blocking them with obstacles like tables, sliding a clip into the lock on the door, or sliding a belt through the handle. The idea is to make it as hard as you can for the active shooter, officers said.

First aid training

If the situation escalates to a point where the shooter is entering the room, the first thing to do is to try to grab the person’s arm from the side as soon as they enter, which can work but is risky, officers said. After that, people in the room can try different things to try to deter the shooter, including spreading out so nobody is standing in the same place, tossing something like a blanket over his head, and using everything in the moment like chairs, pens, water bottles, hot coffee, etc. to throw at him.

Additionally, if there are windows in the room, people can also break those and get out, they said.