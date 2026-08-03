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Hair found in Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home is not linked to any potential suspects in her disappearance, federal law enforcement officials say.

In a brief statement Thursday, the FBI’s Phoenix office said that “all hair had been resolved and it does not point to a suspect” in the investigation, reports say.

The FBI declined to comment further.

Last week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also released copies of ransom notes in the case.

Meanwhile, Arizona men briefly detained in connection with the investigation have filed a claim with Pima County against the sheriff's department. A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.