“It is in the best interest of everyone to have this completed as soon as possible,” the note said, according to Whitney. “You will not be able to contact me from here on out. There will be no negotiation. Do not play games. Law enforcement will not be able to help you.”

The note ended, Whitney said, with two details that only the kidnapper would have known — that Nancy Guthrie’s smartwatch was on the floor near her bed, and a floodlight in her backyard had been destroyed.

An FBI agent would later confirm that the note mentioned a smartwatch and floodlight but refused to elaborate beyond that.

However, those details were enough for law enforcement to take the note seriously.

Savannah and her siblings posted a video on Feb. 4 with a tearful plea for their mother’s return and evidence she was still alive.

“We are ready to talk," Guthrie said in the video. "However, we live in a world in which voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she's alive and that you have her.”

Guthrie would later recall the surrealness of filming a video addressed to her mother’s kidnappers.

“How is it possible that we are having to make a video speaking to a kidnapper who took an 84-year-old woman in the dead of night in her pajamas with no shoes, without her medicine?” Guthrie recalled during a sit-down interview with her former Today co-host Hoda Kotb, who temporarily returned to the job while Savannah was with her family in Tucson. “This little person — and to beg for mercy.”

Second note: An apology for Nancy’s ‘unintended’ death