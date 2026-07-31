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The Pima County Sheriff’s Department on Friday released copies of two ransom notes in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance case.

As the investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, reached six months, the department also noted Friday in a news release that, “Investigators continue to pursue every available technological and investigative lead.”

The details of the ransom notes were previously revealed earlier this month by Brianna Whitney, a former reporter at KTVK-TV in Phoenix, on an episode of the "Crime Junkie" podcast.

Both ransom notes were sent to local and national media outlets that purport to have been written by the kidnappers, the release said.

KOLD-TV received the first note on Feb. 2, the department said, noting that the communications “reveal distinctive patterns of word choice, syntax, and phraseology that reflect the writer’s unique linguistic style.”

The second note, in which the writer claims Nancy Guthrie is dead, was received by the station on Feb. 6, the release said.

Further, the department said the notes give investigators “valuable insight into the person’s mindset, motives, and the evolution of their tone over time.” The writing style could help identify the person who wrote the ransom notes, Friday