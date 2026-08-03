Hair not linked to suspect

Hair found in Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson home is not linked to any potential suspects in her disappearance, federal law enforcement officials said last week.

In a brief statement, the FBI’s Phoenix office said that “all hair had been resolved and it does not point to a suspect” in the investigation.

The FBI declined to comment further, multiple reports say.

Last week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department also released copies of ransom notes in the case.

And Arizona men briefly detained in connection with the investigation have filed a $3.5 million claim with Pima County against the department. A claim is a precursor to a lawsuit.