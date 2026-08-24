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Police arrested a suspect Saturday in the Aug. 19 stabbing death of a man in midtown Tucson.

Ramiro Regalado, 50, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder in the killing of Enrique Bringas-Galaz, 31, the Tucson Police Department said in a news release Sunday.

Police say the two fought before Regalado stabbed Bringas-Galaz and ran. Police found Bringas-Galaz fatally wounded at about 12:40 a.m. Aug. 19 in the the 800 block of East Speedway.

Police said they found Regalado, who was known to spend time in that area of Speedway, on Saturday. He was booked into the Pima County jail and is being held on a $500,350 bond.