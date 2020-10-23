 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Deaths in Southern Arizona
Deaths

Deaths in Southern Arizona

Death Notices

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Arnold, Georgette R., 83, manager, Oct. 16, Desert Rose Heather.

Beckman Jr., Joseph J., 77, accountant, Oct. 19, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Booth, Shirley, 74, homemaker, Oct. 17, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Franzen, George D., 72, medical researcher, Oct. 18, Desert Rose Heather.

Lavis, Linda J., 68, private investigator, Oct. 14, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News