Deaths in Southern Arizona

The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.
Arnold, Georgette R., 83, manager, Oct. 16, Desert Rose Heather.
Beckman Jr., Joseph J., 77, accountant, Oct. 19, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Booth, Shirley, 74, homemaker, Oct. 17, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
Franzen, George D., 72, medical researcher, Oct. 18, Desert Rose Heather.
Lavis, Linda J., 68, private investigator, Oct. 14, Sensible Cremation and Funerals.
