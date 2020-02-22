Deaths in Southern Arizona
The deceased are from Tucson unless otherwise noted.

Cardella, Kenneth, 88, airline president, Feb. 17, Adair-Avalon.

Dupuis, Corey, 51, audio visual technician, Feb. 16, Bring’s.

Fierros, Tobias, 79, loader, Feb. 16, Carrillo’s.

Holcomb, Georgianna, 81, real estate agent, Feb. 18, Bring’s.

Moreno, Angie R., 93, homemaker, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.

Munguia, Consuelo “Connie” S., 70, planner, Feb. 17, Carrillo’s.

Murphy, Robert P., 72, general contractor, Feb. 16, Desert Rose Heather.

Oper, Richard, 74, electrician, Feb. 15, Bring’s.

