Democrats call for halt to border wall construction during pandemic

Democratic lawmakers in Arizona and other states are calling for the Trump administration to stop spending billions of dollars on the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border during the coronavirus pandemic.

The money being spent on the border wall should instead go toward fighting the coronavirus and providing basic services in border communities where poverty is widespread and health care is relatively scarce, Rep. Raúl Grijalva, a Democrat who represents much of the border region in southern Arizona, said on a press call Friday.

So far, $2.8 billion has been allocated to build 137 miles of wall near Tucson, according to the Army Corps of Engineers. Hundreds of millions dollars more will be spent to build roughly 100 miles of wall near Yuma. All told, federal officials plan to spend at least $15 billion to build hundreds of miles of wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Border communities were "devastated" by the recent drop in shoppers and tourists coming from Mexico, Grijallva said Friday. The wall funds should be "redirected to the borderlands" through the same legal process as other relief packages during the pandemic.

President Trump is trying to make up for his lack of leadership in fighting the coronavirus by "pretending he is going to finish the wall," Grijalva said.

The Trump administration continues to award hundreds of millions of dollars worth of wall contracts during the pandemic, as well as deploying another 540 troops and military surveillance cameras to the border.

Customs and Border Protection officials say the border wall will give agents more time to catch smugglers and migrants crossing the border illegally. The new wall will stand 30 feet tall, nearly double the height of the current fencing in urban areas along the border and far taller than the head-high vehicle barriers in remote areas.