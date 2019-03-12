Dr. Andrew Weil, the University of Arizona's world-famous pioneer of non-traditional medicine, has pledged $15 million to put his name on the UA center he founded.
The Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine will ensure "the UA is the world's nexus of integrative medicine education, research and innovation," the school said in a news release Tuesday.
The $15 million commitment — on top of the more than $5 million Weil has already given to UA — will also establish an endowed chair in integrative medicine; an endowed chair for research in integrative medicine and an endowed program fund for integrative medicine, all of which bear his name.