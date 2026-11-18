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The University of Arizona projects it will increase its days of cash on hand to 83.8 by June 30, 2027, the end of the fiscal year, but still falls 50.2 days below the minimum requirement for cash reserves set by the Arizona Board of Regents.

The FY27 projection of 83.8 days, if achieved, will nearly meet the UA’s goal of reaching 84 days by the end of the fiscal year. It would mean UA increased its days of cash on hand by 4.3 days year-over-year.

The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the UA, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, sets a minimum requirement of 134 days of cash on hand, and a target range between 134 and 224 days.

A day’s worth of cash on hand is generally defined as the amount needed to cover operating expenses for a day.

According to first-quarter budget numbers for FY27, UA’s monthly liquidity — which refers to unrestricted funds that can be converted into cash within a month — is projected to be $9.5 million less than earlier budgeted. It is still an increase of $12.4 million from the end of FY26.

ASU projects to end FY27 with 195 days of cash on hand, and NAU’s projection is 173.6 days.

UA’s days of cash on hand saw a sharp decline during an overall budget deficit at the time that then-UA President Robert C. Robbins called "a financial crisis," dropping to 86 days from 110 between FY23 and FY24, and to 77 days in FY25.