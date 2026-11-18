The University of Arizona projects it will increase its days of cash on hand to 83.8 by June 30, 2027, the end of the fiscal year, but still falls 50.2 days below the minimum requirement for cash reserves set by the Arizona Board of Regents.
The FY27 projection of 83.8 days, if achieved, will nearly meet the UA’s goal of reaching 84 days by the end of the fiscal year. It would mean UA increased its days of cash on hand by 4.3 days year-over-year.
The Arizona Board of Regents, which oversees the UA, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University, sets a minimum requirement of 134 days of cash on hand, and a target range between 134 and 224 days.
A day’s worth of cash on hand is generally defined as the amount needed to cover operating expenses for a day.
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According to first-quarter budget numbers for FY27, UA’s monthly liquidity — which refers to unrestricted funds that can be converted into cash within a month — is projected to be $9.5 million less than earlier budgeted. It is still an increase of $12.4 million from the end of FY26.
ASU projects to end FY27 with 195 days of cash on hand, and NAU’s projection is 173.6 days.
UA’s days of cash on hand saw a sharp decline during an overall budget deficit at the time that then-UA President Robert C. Robbins called "a financial crisis," dropping to 86 days from 110 between FY23 and FY24, and to 77 days in FY25.
At an ABOR meeting in fall 2024, a few months after John Arnold took the role of UA’s chief financial officer, he said the UA would take a “decade plus” to restore its cash reserves. The budget deficit was eliminated under Arnold and current UA President Suresh Garimella, meanwhile.
This summer, in a controversial decision, the UA transferred $70 million in endowment interest payouts from the UA Foundation to its own legal ownership, stating part of the reason was to increase its days of cash on hand.
Reporter Prerana Sannappanavar covers higher education for the Arizona Daily Star and Tucson.com. Contact her at psannappa1@tucson.com or DM her on Twitter.