UA leaders, including President Suresh Garimella and Provost Patricia Prelock, have repeatedly said their strategy was to shrink enrollment for this fall, saying they want to be more selective in choosing which students are admitted.

Garimella told ABOR two weeks ago that enrollment trends this fall were “quite intentional” and “as planned,” but that the UA will “stabilize the numbers.”

He said university officials want to increase retention and graduation rates and make sure their students are ready for careers, rather than to try to increase enrollment.

Garimella has said the UA had the most academically prepared first-year class this fall, with an average grade point average of 3.55. More than 40% of the students had a high school GPA higher than 3.75, and nearly 36% were in the top 10% of their graduating class.

Kristina Wong Davis, UA's vice president for enrollment management and dean of students, told the Faculty Senate in early October that the enrollment drop this fall was due to a combination of factors.

In addition to UA's strategy, she said, these included the decline in international students nationally, a competitive market for domestic out-of-state students, and the "demographic cliff" — the decline nationally in students of traditional college age, due to falling birth rates during and after the Great Recession.