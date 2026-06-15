The change “provides the university with more direct visibility into endowment payout funds, helping ensure donor resources are used in a timely manner and in accordance with the terms of each endowment agreement,” he wrote in an email. “This allows the university to more efficiently put philanthropic support to work for students, research and other donor-specified priorities.”

Zak said units at the UA, which can spend or reinvest endowment interest payouts, may continue to reinvest unspent distributions when appropriate.

While Roczniak’s letter to donors, first reported by Tucson Spotlight, says the interest money will be used for purposes specified by the donor, it also says the money will help the UA meet the days of cash on hand target mandated by the Arizona Board of Regents and the UA’s bond rating agencies.

UA’s current 78 days' worth of cash on hand is 65 days lower than the 143 days of cash on hand that the Arizona Board of Regents requires the UA, Arizona State University and Northern Arizona University to have.

A donor to the UA Foundation, who asked that their name not be used, told the Star they question whether the foundation has the legal authority to transfer the funds to the UA, and expressed concerns about use of the funds for the days' worth of cash on hand metric.

“The big question also is, this is not what the days of cash on hand is meant to measure. Because these monies are not available to the university,” the donor said of the endowment interest payments, which have specified charitable purposes.