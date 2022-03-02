Most Arizona schools failed to raise average teacher pay by pledged 20%

PHOENIX — Arizona schools have not lived up to the 2018 promise to increase teacher pay by 20% by the 2020-2021 school year.

A new report by the state Auditor General's Office found statewide average salaries are up 16.5%, or $7,977 a year. Only 87 of the 205 school districts hit or exceeded the 20% figure.

The 20% pay raise was based on a promise made by Gov. Doug Ducey following weeks of protests and walkout threats by teachers after the governor's initial budget proposed a 1% increase.

Auditor General Lindsey Perry said there are various possibilities about why actual spending fell short.

One, she said, is that the funds were distributed to districts based on the number of students and not how much money each district would need to increase its average pay by 20%.

Some districts may have received less money than needed to meet the goal, and others may have received more, the report said. There was no requirement that districts had to spend this money on teacher salaries, it added.

Closely related is what Perry called "changes in teacher population.''