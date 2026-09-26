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The Arizona Schools for the Deaf and the Blind will start looking for its next superintendent this January, with current Superintendent Annette Reichman set to retire in June 2028.

Reichman will stay with ASDB through June 2028 to “support the transition and onboarding of the agency’s next superintendent, who is expected to be hired in January 2028,” according to a news release.

The release says the six-month transition period will allow the incoming leader to get familiar with the organization, its campuses and programs, employees, families and statewide community before taking the helm.

“The ASDB Board of Directors have selected Innivee Strategies, a Deaf-led organization with experience in leadership development, organizational strategy and executive searches to lead the search for Reichman’s successor,” the release says.