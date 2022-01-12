Egret takes wing at Reid Park

Hundreds more of the long-legged birds like those that sometime drop by at Reid Park in Tucson can be seen this weekend at the dry lake bed south of Willcox east of Tucson during Wings Over Willcox. The festival, which runs Jan. 13-16, has opportunities to explore nature with tours for photography, geology, archeology, history, botany, agriculture, and ranching. There is also a nature expo with educational booths and live animal displays.