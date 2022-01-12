 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egret takes wing at Reid Park

Egret takes wing at Reid Park

A white egret takes to wing from the pond at Reid Park during a balmy winter day on Tuesday. Temperatures for the next few days are forecast to be cloudy and a bit warmer than average.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Hundreds more of the long-legged birds like those that sometime drop by at Reid Park in Tucson can be seen this weekend at the dry lake bed south of Willcox east of Tucson during Wings Over Willcox. The festival, which runs Jan. 13-16, has opportunities to explore nature with tours for photography, geology, archeology, history, botany, agriculture, and ranching. There is also a nature expo with educational booths and live animal displays.

For more information, go to wingsoverwillcox.com

2019 Arizona Press Club and Arizona Newspaper Association Photographer of the Year.

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Landmine Detecting ‘Hero’ Rat Passes Away at Age 8

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill
Subscriber

Bobcats are busy on Tucson's Tumamoc Hill

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: The hill is one of Tucson's most popular outdoor destinations, and not just for humans. A study tracking the city's urban bobcats shows that. Plus, the study has produced a few surprises for researchers about the cats' behaviors.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News