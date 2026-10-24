The existing parking lot would be reconfigured to improve efficiency and add another 40 spaces or so. About a mile of dirt walking trails would be replaced with a permeable, all-weather surface made from recycled tires — giving it a slightly spongy feel — for improved accessibility.

'Desert bliss'

Maslyn Larson said all of the improvements are designed to be “light on the land,” with any new buildings or additions to the current ones confined to the roughly 16 acres that have already been disturbed at Tohono Chul.

In other words, no one is going to be knocking down saguaros to put in a snack bar or a gift shop. “Are you kidding me? Absolutely not,” she said.

Maslyn Larson and company shared the master plan with the Oro Valley Town Council on Wednesday and presented it to the public during an open house on Thursday that drew about 50 people to Tohono Chul.

But the unveiling Maslyn Larson was most nervous about came earlier this month, when the park’s small army of docents and other volunteers got to see the finished plan.

She said she can always count on unvarnished feedback from those folks, because they are “hardcore mission people” who regularly interact with visitors and field their complaints.

As it turned out, Maslyn Larson was worried for nothing.

“It was, I would say, the toughest audience. I was pretty intimidated, but there was so much enthusiasm,” she said. “When I presented this to our volunteer group last week, (they said) there was 100% alignment with our mission. I'm not kidding you.”