Roughly 1,600 students attended the University of Arizona during the 1926-27 school year, which saw the completion of a brand new gymnasium on campus.

The race for U of A student body president qualified as front page news in the Star in those days. The paper also regularly printed notices about the everyday lives of local residents, including their travel plans and out-of-town visitors.

The Aug. 29, 1925, edition included a two-sentence report about a student-athlete from Bisbee named “John (Buttons) Salmon,” who had committed to returning to the U of A for another year despite several offers from professional baseball clubs.

It would be the last time the paper got his nickname wrong.

Though small in stature, Salmon was a big man on campus.

At the time of his death, he was student body president and the starting quarterback for the football team. He was also an active member of the Sigma Nu fraternity and several honorary campus clubs.

Salmon starred in football, baseball and basketball at Bisbee High School, where he also performed in plays, served on the student council and handed out presents at the school at Christmas while dressed as Santa.

The way he threw himself around the college gridiron with his shock of strawberry blond hair prompted his teammates — and the newspaper — to call him “The Leaping Tuna.”

During the 1925 season, the Star singled out Salmon as the Wildcats’ lone bright spot in a rout by USC, then credited his defensive play and “educated toe” on punts for helping Arizona secure a scoreless tie against the University of Nevada.