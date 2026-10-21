Chiricahua timeline

April 18, 1924: President Calvin Coolidge establishes Chiricahua National Monument on less than 4,300 acres.

June 10, 1938: President Franklin Roosevelt expands the monument by another 6,407 acres.

Nov. 10, 1978: The historic, 440-acre Faraway Ranch is added to the boundaries of the monument.

Aug. 28, 1984: The monument grows by another 900 acres with the addition of the Bonita Creek watershed.

Dec. 20, 2014: A 40-acre tract once part of the Erickson Ranch is folded into the monument.

Oct. 20, 2026: President Donald Trump signs legislation into law designating the 12,025-acre monument as Chiricahua National Park.