Reporters analyzed temperatures for every hour of every day since 1960 for more than 1 million places around the globe. Then, in consultation with climate researchers, Reuters defined a heat wave as at least five days when the temperature is in the hottest 10% of the historical range for that particular place. We further defined the biggest heat waves — those covering 1% of the planet, about half the size of Canada — as heat storms.

The largest heat storm of the 1960s covered around 6% of the planet and lasted about a month and a half. The largest one this decade reached nearly 85% of the planet over its year-long lifespan. Currently, a different heat storm has been roiling the planet for nine months and has swept across almost 80% of Earth’s surface so far, touching almost every human being and the vast majority of plants and animals.

As heat storms have risen, so too has the risk of preterm births and other pregnancy complications. Heat storms caused so many Filipino schoolchildren to pass out that the country changed its school calendar, likely contributed to the catastrophic collapse of a Nepali glacier, and led to the mass death of the famous Amazonian pink dolphins.

This new reality is also stalking the saguaro. The sustained heat can enfeeble the cactus in many ways — by damaging its skin, which can impair the plant’s food production and expose it to infection, or by evaporating away its water, causing it to sag and collapse.

Perhaps the most surprising harm the plant faces, though, isn’t the withering noonday highs. Among the changes of recent decades is that nocturnal heat storms now often blanket the desert, keeping nights so hot that they can subvert one of the giant cactus’ key adaptations: the way it turns sunshine into food.