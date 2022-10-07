Gov. Ducey appoints new Pima County Superior Court judge

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey announced the appointment of a new Pima County Superior Court judge on Friday.

Danielle Kamps Constant will be filling the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Deborah Bernini.

“Danielle’s broad experience in the public and private sectors will benefit the court greatly and allow her to quickly take to the job,” Ducey said in a news release.

Constant is the managing partner of the Jennings Strouss and Salmon Tucson office and has been with the firm since 2017, the news release said. Constant also practices civil litigation with an emphasis on eminent domain and release estate litigation.

In addition, Constant serves as a member of the advisory board of the Salvation Army of Southern Arizona and volunteers for pro bono cases through her firm. She also handles government agency defense, insurance defense, employment, family law matters and serves as a judge pro tem for the superior court, the news release said.

Constant received her bachelor's degree in history from Dordt University in Iowa in 1999 and graduated from the University of Arizona College of Law in 2002. She was a civil litigator at Gust Rosenfeld and a prosecutor at the Pima County Attorney’s Office, the news release said.

For 12 years, Constant handled felony and misdemeanor jury trials, evidentiary hearings, bench trials and other proceedings, the news release said. During this time she was named Felony Prosecutor of the Year by the Southern Arizona Chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving.